Flash flood warning issued for Plumas, El Dorado counties

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Plumas County and El Dorado County Sunday morning.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Tuesday and is impacting counties that have burn scars from recent wildfires.

The amount of rainfall is threatening dangerous flows of loose eroded land material which can collect and build into mudslides.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of the Valley/foothills through 2 am tomorrow morning as the heavy rainfall continues. Be prepared for flooding of urban areas, small streams & creeks. If you do have to get on the road, drive slow & avoid flooded areas. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cAbCwcGVMc — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 24, 2021

Plumas County’s flash flood warning is in effect until 11:19 a.m. Sunday

El Dorado County’s flash flood warning is in effect until 1:47 p.m. Sunday.

“Debris flows are currently occurring and already causing road closures. If you are near a burn scar, it may be too late to evacuate. Do not attempt to cross a debris flow. Take shelter in the highest floor of your home,” advised NWS Sacramento officials.