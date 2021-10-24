Flash flood warning issued for Plumas, El Dorado counties

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Plumas County and El Dorado County Sunday morning.
Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Tuesday and is impacting counties that have burn scars from recent wildfires.
The amount of rainfall is threatening dangerous flows of loose eroded land material which can collect and build into mudslides.
Plumas County’s flash flood warning is in effect until 11:19 a.m. Sunday
El Dorado County’s flash flood warning is in effect until 1:47 p.m. Sunday.
“Debris flows are currently occurring and already causing road closures. If you are near a burn scar, it may be too late to evacuate. Do not attempt to cross a debris flow. Take shelter in the highest floor of your home,” advised NWS Sacramento officials.