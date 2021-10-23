Flash Flood Watch issued Sunday for 13 burn scar sites vulnerable to mudslides

FOX40 Chief Meteorologist Kristina Werner and Dennis Shanahan join in team weather coverage Sunday. Adam Epstein will have your Monday morning update.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for 13 burn scar areas vulnerable to mudslides and debris flow, starting Sunday morning.

This includes sites from fires that happened between 2018 and 2021:

2018 Camp, Carr, Delta and Hirz Fires

2020 August Complex, North Complex, LNU Complex and Zogg Fires

2021 Caldor, Dixie, McFarland, River and Salt Fires

This Flash Flood Watch covers over 2.2 million acres of burn area in Sacramento County Warning Area alone, according to the NWS.

If you are in the vicinity of a recent burn scar and haven't already, PREPARE NOW for likely debris flows. If you are told to evacuate by local officials, or you feel threatened, DO NOT HESITATE to do so. If it is too late to evacuate, get to higher ground. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/k6PSO0PAaV — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 23, 2021

The NWS said the areas with the highest risk are the Dixie and Caldor burn areas, which are both expected to experience the heaviest rainfall this weekend.

The NWS has also issued a Winter Storm Warning, beginning Sunday evening, for parts of the Sierra.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for elevations above 6000 feet in the Sierra for Sunday night through Monday night. Periods of heavy snow and gusty winds will create hazardous travel conditions. Take it slow and stay tuned for updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ARgOnatzCh — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 24, 2021

Crews have already begun to prepare against potential flooding in Placer County.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.