Flash Flood Watch issued Sunday for 13 burn scar sites vulnerable to mudslides

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for 13 burn scar areas vulnerable to mudslides and debris flow, starting Sunday morning.
This includes sites from fires that happened between 2018 and 2021:
- 2018 Camp, Carr, Delta and Hirz Fires
- 2020 August Complex, North Complex, LNU Complex and Zogg Fires
- 2021 Caldor, Dixie, McFarland, River and Salt Fires
This Flash Flood Watch covers over 2.2 million acres of burn area in Sacramento County Warning Area alone, according to the NWS.
The NWS said the areas with the highest risk are the Dixie and Caldor burn areas, which are both expected to experience the heaviest rainfall this weekend.
The NWS has also issued a Winter Storm Warning, beginning Sunday evening, for parts of the Sierra.
Crews have already begun to prepare against potential flooding in Placer County.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.