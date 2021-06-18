Flex Alert: Californians again asked to conserve energy Friday evening

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Everyone up and down the Golden State is again being asked to conserve energy Friday due to the extreme heat.

California’s power grid operator issued a second Flex Alert for Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PG&E says they are not planning any wildfire prevention power shutoffs as wind and humidity do not appear to be an issue. But they are warning of possible heat-related outages.

“We do want customers to be prepared of the possibility of heat-related outages. Those are outages we are not planning for but can happen during heat waves,” said Tamar Sarkissian, with PG&E. “That’s because at times, when it gets this hot, the equipment heats up during the day and when the temperatures don’t drop down during the night, they can actually overheat. It doesn’t give the equipment a chance to cool down and that’s when we start seeing heat-related outages.”

To conserve energy, Californians are asked to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off any lights that are not needed and refrain from using large appliances.

PG&E recommends customers use large appliances like a dishwasher or a washer and dryer only in the early morning.

Another big way to help conserve power is closing the blinds on windows because that will keep the inside of a home cool while the sun is out.