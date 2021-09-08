Flex Alert issued for today as temperatures expected to rise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s power grid operator has issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. as temperatures are expected to rise.

California Independent System Operator has asked residents to lower their energy usage between that time due to above-normal temperatures and the expected strain on the power grid.

“During the Flex Alert time period, consumers are asked to lower their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, and take other voluntary measures that include avoiding the use of major appliances and unnecessary lights,” California ISO said.

The high temperatures are also expected to affect ongoing wildfires in Northern California, such as the Caldor and Dixie fires. Tony Scardina, with the U.S. Forest Service, said during a California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services press conference that they expect fires to grow with the windy and hot conditions.