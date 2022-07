(KTXL) — In March, a technology from Flock Safety helped catch two purse snatchers in Vacaville and two months later, it helped Roseville police catch 50 wanted vehicles traveling through town.

Earlier this month, Flock Safety’s technology also helped put a man behind bars after attacking a senior citizen in Fairfield.

Holly Beilin of Flock Safety spoke with Sonseeahray Tonsall on Tuesday to explain how its technology works.