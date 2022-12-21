SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — During the holiday season, the Sacramento International Airport is expecting to see a record number of travelers.

Here are some tips that the Sacramento International Airport shared to make sure travelers have a “smooth and stress-free experience.”

Arrive Early

The airport said that security lines tend to be the busiest this time of the year. Passengers should arrive around two and a half hours early for domestic flights and three and a half hours early for international flights.

Plan Ahead

While the airport recommends not driving to the airport if passengers can avoid it, those who are driving should check the SMF parking availability tracker and arrive early enough to find a spot as well as catch a shuttle to the terminals.

For hourly parking, the parking lot costs $2 for every half hour with a maximum of $29 for the whole day. Starting Jan. 1, the new maximum will be $30 for the whole day.

The daily parking lot is also $2 per half hour and has a maximum of $18 a day.

There is also the East Economy parking lot which is $10 a day. However, if parking in this lot, travelers should note there is no way to walk to the terminals from the lot and shuttles can take up to 60 minutes from parking to reach the terminal.

The West Economy parking lot is also $10 a day and is known as the “Overflow Lot.” Travelers parking in this lot should also note that it can take 60 minutes from parking to reach the terminal.

Check-In

There are many self-check-in options across the airport. Travelers can avoid lines at the main desk by using self-check-in kiosks.

Some airlines also allow check-in up to 24 hours before the flight takes off online.