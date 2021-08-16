Folsom announces water conservation requirements, asks customers to cut usage by 20%

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – The city of Folsom has announced requirements for residents to reduce their water use by 20% beginning Aug. 30.

A Stage 3 water conservation declaration was issued by Folsom City Manager Elaine Andersen in an effort to conserve water and protect the city’s water supply.

“While the city has the adequate water supply and water rights to meet our needs, we must work together to conserve and preserve our precious water resources amid California’s historic drought,” Andersen said in a statement.

The mandatory restrictions for residents and businesses include:

Limiting landscape watering to two designated days per week

Prohibiting the washing of parking lots, streets, driveways and sidewalks

Prohibiting the use of city water for construction purposes without city approval

Limiting restaurants to serving water only upon request

The main source of the city’s water supply, the American River at Folsom Lake, currently has lower storage levels than in 2014 and 2015 during historic drought conditions, with the lake now at 24% capacity and projections from the Bureau of Reclamation and Department of Water Resources reaching 15% by December. This year also makes the driest year on record since 1977.

The city is also taking steps to conserve water on public property, including:

Reducing watering in parks

Reducing water usage in public streetscapes

Monitoring and correcting runoff problems on public property

Temporarily discontinuing the flushing of fire hydrants and water lines

Rebates are also available to help water customers save water and money, including irrigation efficiency upgrades, high-efficiency toilet upgrades, and a Rachio Smart Controller program in conjunction with the Regional Water Authority.

Customers can track their water use by reviewing their utility bills or using the city’s water conservation app, Dropcountr.

To find ways to reduce water use, schedule a Water-Wise House Call, or learn more about rebates, click or tap here.