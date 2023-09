FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – In the Sierra Foothill League the Folsom Bulldogs hosting the Oak Ridge Trojans.

A tight battle in the first half Folsom only leading by a score, but the Bulldogs would run away with it in the second half snapping the Trojans undefeated streak. Folsom improves to 4-2 overall, 1-0 in league play on the season, Oak Ridge falls to 5-1 overall, 0-1 in league play.