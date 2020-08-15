Folsom closing Sutter Street for outdoor dining, adds precautions for heat

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Folsom is shutting down Sutter Street with the goal of easing the burden on restaurants while COVID-19 safety guidelines prohibit indoor dining.

“The struggle is real and they really are just barely hanging on. They’ve had one major issue after another here and we have to show the support,” Folsom Historic District Executive Director Judy Collinsworth said.

The city acknowledges triple-digit heat over the weekend could not just be uncomfortable, but dangerous — so they are taking steps to make sure people can be safe.

“A lot of the people who are putting pop-ups outside will have ice water on the tables. We do have a big misting tent right in the center of this event, so we’re hoping to really take care of the people that come,” Collinsworth said. “We also know that there will be an influx of people that come in the evening when it cools down.”