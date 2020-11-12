Folsom-Cordova district resuming in-person learning hours before county renews restrictions

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Elementary schools in the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District were set to welcome students back for in-person learning Thursday, a day before Sacramento County was set to adopt stricter public health policies after sliding back into the state’s purple, or widespread, tier.

In-person learning is not allowed in the state’s purple tier, but schools that resumed in-person learning in less strict tiers can continue to do so.

The move by the district would not have been allowed if it had waited until Monday.

“Our status to reopen Elementary in a Hybrid model was initiated in Red Tier status on November 9. Therefore, our plan to bring students onto campus this Thursday, November 12 remains in place. We will continue to follow health and safety guidelines set forth by public health,” the district said in a statement.

Parents will also have the option of keeping their children at home for full-time remote learning.

Schools that have not reopened must stay closed until the county has been in the red, or substantial, tier for two weeks.

The county says schools that are open must adopt social distancing, sanitization and face covering policies.