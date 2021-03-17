Folsom Cordova Unified School District students return to classrooms

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The Folsom Cordova Unified School District welcomed students back for in-person, hybrid learning Wednesday now that Sacramento County is in the state’s less restrictive red tier.

As part of their tiered re-opening plan, middle and high school students were allowed to return to classrooms.

FCUSD released a video to show how students will be learning in a safe environment.

District Superintendent Dr. Sarah Koligan told FOX40 it’s a group effort to make all of this happen.

“It involves the facilities it involves being able to have agreement from your labor unions to have our instructors and our classified staff back in our classrooms in a safe environment,” Koligan explained. “… It has taken a true team effort to do that.”

FCUSD said more students will be returning to campus throughout the rest of the week.