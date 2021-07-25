Folsom couple shares frustrations after multiple car crashes into fence

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – A Folsom couple says they are fed up with people constantly crashing into their property and they are demanding change before someone loses their life.

The latest crash into the property of Art and Aida Nersisyan happened on Friday. The couple’s fence runs along the road near Santa Juanita Avenue and Barton Road in Folsom.

Ever since they moved into their home in 2018, they told FOX40 that cars have crashed into their fence in at least five separate incidents.

“It’s frustrating,” Aida Nersisyan explained. “We have kids. We have dogs. I mean, it’s just a problem.”

The couple says the crashes happen so often that they don’t even feel safe hanging out in the backyard with their family.

“You don’t know if you’re going to go out to a drunk driver, someone who died, someone who’s injured. It’s nerve-racking,” Aida Nersisyan said.

The couple says they have tried to reach out to Placer and Sacramento counties as well as the city of Folsom to get someone to either re-align the road or to put in rumble strips, but nothing has been done.

“I don’t know what’s so hard about it. I just feel like people are lazy. They don’t want to get things done,” said Art Nersisyan.

The speed limit on Barton Road leading up to the curve is 40 mph and signs next to the curve tell drivers to take it at 10 mph. The couple says drivers are definitely ignoring the posted signs.

“I’m not even kidding, probably 80-90 mph. I swear to God. I’m not exaggerating this,” Art Nersisyan said.

While moving could possibly be an option for the family, they say they want someone to fix the road before it’s too late.

“If we sell our house, another family is going to move in. I would not want to turn on the news and, I’m getting chills just talking about it, and watch someone else’s kid die,” Aida Nersisyan said.

The area is within the jurisdiction of Sacramento and Placer counties, as well as the city of Folsom.

FOX40 reached out to all three offices for comment but have not yet heard a response.