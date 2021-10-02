Folsom family sells honey for Caldor Fire victims

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — For siblings Janae Drummond and Andrew Widders, it’s been a very productive Saturday morning running their honey stand in their Folsom neighborhood.

“We’re trying to sell our honey for our business and we’re also trying to support Caldor Fire victims,” 12-year-old Janae explained. “So we thought, for the people that did lose their cabin, we thought we could help them in a way because that could’ve been us and we would’ve needed help.”

The fire hits close to home for the siblings because they were lucky enough to have their family cabin spared by the fire.

“We actually have a cabin in Strawberry. We thought it would be good for the kids to also support the Caldor Fire victims because we were almost a victim ourselves,” said mom Denise Widders.

The family told FOX40 25% of the sales from their honey will be donated.

The business started this past summer when their uncle decided to give them a frame of honeycomb and challenged them to jar the honey.

“It’s really inspirational to see something that they took off, really just took it in their own hands to take off with it and give back to the community,” said uncle Kevin Straws.

So far, they’ve raised about $100 to donate and they’re hoping for another $100 following this weekend.

It’s an amount Janae wasn’t expecting, but she’s pleased with the work she and her family have done.

“Seeing this honey, like people wanting to support us, it’s making me so happy because it makes me feel like my work has paid off and I feel like it’ll help other people in a way too,” Janae said.

The family will continue to sell the honey Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

They will also deliver locally within Folsom.

For details on how you can buy honey, click or tap here.