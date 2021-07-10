Folsom Fire: Crews put out vegetation fire ignited by homeless encampment

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters in Folsom extinguished a vegetation fire that burned one acre late Friday night.

Folsom officials said the fire began just before midnight near Blue Ravine Road and Sibley Street and spread to about one acre before progress was stopped at 12:30 a.m.

City officials said the fire started at an encampment of unsheltered people and getting access to the fire was difficult.

Firefighters worked until about 3:30 a.m. to mop up hotspots, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.