Folsom Fire: Crews quickly contain grass fire burning near Hwy 50

Fire crews in Folsom contain grass fire burning near Highway 50 and Prairie City Road Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Folsom Fire Department)

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters were able to contain a grass fire burning near Highway 50 within 26 minutes, according to the Folsom Fire Department.

Fire officials say the grass fire started burning near Prairie City Road at around 9:19 a.m. Saturday and destroyed about two acres when crews arrived.

The fire was moving at a “moderate speed” and had the potential to spread to 10 acres but was contained at 3.5 acres after crews drove off-road to mobilize their equipment, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.