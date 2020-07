FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The Folsom Fire Department said a structure fire in Folsom has been extinguished.

Fire crews arrived around 6 p.m. at the 900 block of Figueroa Street.

Figueroa fire has been extinguished but firefighters will remain on scene. Continue to stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/DnRAl7FrdU — Folsom Fire Dept (@FolsomFire) July 5, 2020

Firefighters will remain at the scene and ask that people continue to stay away from the area.

There are no reports of injuries.