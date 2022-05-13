FOLSOM, Calif (KTXL) — Community members from the Folsom area will be able to test their strength at the 29th annual Folsom Handcar Derby on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and May 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Folsom, El Dorado and Sacramento Historical Railroad Association has hosted the event since 1992.

Twenty teams of five people each will compete to see who can move an 850-pound handcar in the fastest time to the end of the track.

There is no admission fee to participate and the event is still taking sign-ups for teams, Folsom Handcar Derby Organizer Dan Bocinski said.