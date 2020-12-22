Folsom Historic District businesses see prosperous December despite setbacks

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – Life on Sutter Street in Folsom Historic District is alive and doing well — but it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been really tough. Closures, having only to-go orders has been one of the most challenging parts of the year,” said Rosario Rodriguez, owner of Sutter Street Taqueria.

On top of that, Paycheck Protection Program money ran out by the time Rodriguez got all her documentation in order to be filed.

“There’s another round coming out. So, I hope that for the businesses that did not get the PPP, that they will qualify as a priority for the next round,” Rodriguez told FOX40.

Rainbow Bridge Jewelers co-owner Dorothy Cormack said it was the PPP funds that saved the 42-year-old business at the beginning of the pandemic.

“And then it started getting a little thin,” Cormack explained. “But the community has come out. So, the plus side is that people have discovered Sutter Street.”

“We are surviving. We have incredibly supportive customers that will come by and support us during this hard time,” Rodriguez said.

It’s the same loyal customers who saved Planet Earth Rising once the 18-year-old business reopened its doors after a two-month closure starting in March.

“We just had to go our savings. We would’ve done about $85,000 those two months we were closed. So, we missed that,” said Planet Earth Rising co-owner Paula Watson.

Today, they’re bouncing back with steady shoppers who follow the safety protocols.

“As long as everyone is wearing their masks correclty I think that’s the most important thing,” said customer Samantha Pina. “It’s really important that the economy stays afloat.”

“Shopping with my mom is probably one of the most enjoyable things you can do during quarantine,” said 11-year-old Avery.

“They come in usually in groups, so they’re already together. So they stay together and the other groups stay together, and it works out pretty good,” Planet Earth Rising co-owner Darrell Trimble told FOX40.

Although many businesses have had to cut hours, they say December has been a prosperous month.

And with a little prayer and faithful customers continuing to shop, they hope to enjoy a better new year.

“Try and hang in there if they can, whatever they have to do because I think people really appreciate small businesses even more now,” Watson said.

“Supporting your small businesses is really a key part of keeping a small-town feel,” Rodriguez explained.

“Even if you don’t want to get out of your car, come drive down Sutter Street because it’s beautiful,” Cormack said.