El DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 30-year-old woman died after she and two other occupants fell off a personal watercraft (PWC) at Folsom Lake near Brown’s Ravine on Sunday, according to California State Parks officials.

Officials said state parks staff received a medical report at about 12:45 p.m.

When the woman and two other people fell off the PWC, they were helped by a person that assisted them onto their vessel, officials said.

Officials said the person transported the individuals to the launch ramp on Brown’s Ravine, but while en route, the woman lost consciousness.

Deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office were at the launch ramp and performed CPR on the woman until the El Dorado Hills Fire Department arrived.

Officials said the woman was transported to Mercy Hospital of Folsom, where she later died. The woman was wearing a lifejacket and officials believe alcohol was not a factor.