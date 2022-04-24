FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The latest Spring snowstorms helped increase California’s water supply and lake levels, but the Golden State continues to face drought conditions.

April’s wet weather in northern California have increased water levels at lakes like Folsom Lake.

“The particular storm of this week increased the rain and snow over northern California by about 5-10 percent,” said Meteorologist and forecaster Jim Mathews with the National Weather Service.

Mathews says while the latest storm systems brought good percentage of water to the region, the area still faces a deficit with the overall rain and snow totals.

“We are about 75 percent of where we should be for the water year. we are 80 percent of the average to date, but now as the days go on, we are going to be losing little bit of that percent,” said Mathews. “The statewide average for the snowpack is pretty low, it’s about 35 percent. Beginning of this month was 30 percent.”

Currently Folsom Lake’s capacity remains at 72 percent, the last time the lake was that high was July 2020.

