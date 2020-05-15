Folsom Lake State Recreation Area to reopen 6 park entrances

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Six park entrances will reopen in the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area starting Friday morning.

The Folsom Chamber of Commerce announced the following entrances will be opened to vehicles:

Granite Bay and Beal’s Point in Placer County

Nimbus Flat, Negro Bar and Folsom Point in Sacramento County

Browns Ravine, including the Folsom Lake Marina, in El Dorado County

The announcement says remaining entrances will be closed to traffic, with the gates locked and parking lots inaccessible.

Motorized boating will be allowed on Folsom Lake while people can use non-motorized boats on Lake Natoma, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation website.

Restrooms will be open but campgrounds and visitor centers will still be closed.

People will not be allowed to gather for picnics or parties and visitors will be asked to leave if crowds become a problem, according to California State Parks officials. Instead, officials are asking people to “stay active.”

State Parks officials are also encouraging people to walk or bike to the park instead of drive to discourage out-of-towners from getting together at beaches and trails. The State Parks website asks people not to “take road trips to parks and beaches or to neighboring states.”