FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Reservoir water levels may be low across California, but people around Folsom Lake are trying to keep positive.

“I’m an optimist. To me, the lake is half full right now,” said Jason Woods, the owner of Kymera Body Board.

Folsom Lake is just over 50% of its total capacity which is just slightly below average for this time of year.

The water level is not as much as Woods was expecting to find as he took a potential new client out for a ride Tuesday.

“We’re going to have to make the most of every drop we’ve got out here for sure. Luckily, a small little boat for small water,” Woods said.

Woods said he’s hoping his electric body boards can help water enthusiasts combat two crises: energy and drought.

“Being electric is the big thing,” Woods said.

Last summer, Folsom Lake was just one body of water facing major restrictions to motorized watercraft.

“We’re kind of in the gray area, sort of like electric kayaks,” Woods said.

But compared to most of its counterparts around the state, Folsom Lake is actually doing well according to the California Department of Water Resources.

“This year, for example, Folsom was just in a favored location with respect to storm paths, so it’s doing pretty well at the moment. We will see where it ends up at the end of the season, but if we were to pick a large reservoir that’s particularly low, that would be Lake Shasta for example, but that’s such a large lake there’s still a lot of recreational activity there,” explained Jeanine Jones, an interstate resources manager for DWR.

The majority of the state reservoirs are at less than 70% of average for this time of year.

The latest results are concerning as what is supposed be the region’s wet season comes to what is turning out to be a disappointing close.

The 66-day dry streak was broken with less than an inch of rain Tuesday morning.

“We definitely want people to be conserving now, because this will be a dry year and we can’t predict what next year will be,” Jones said.

DWR officials said to expect continued high risk of wildfires and disruptions to hydroelectric power this year, and that agriculture water deliveries through the Central Valley project are not expected.