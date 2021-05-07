Folsom man suspected of stabbing, killing someone during altercation

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A 50-year-old Folsom man allegedly killed someone Friday morning after stabbing them.

Folsom police say the stabbing happened near the Folsom Community Center just before 10 a.m. When officers went to the scene, they found a victim with serious injuries to their stomach. That person later died at the hospital.

The suspect, identified as Gary Allen, was arrested with the help of a witness, police say.

According to police, the witness had provided officers with a description of Allen and the direction in which he ran after the alleged stabbing.

Police say Allen was arrested about an hour later and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of murder.

Officers are still investigating the stabbing and believe it began as an altercation between the suspect and victim.