FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a Folsom Marine who survived a suicide bombing in the Kabul airport in 2021, is back home in Folsom.

Sergeant Andrews was among 18 service members who survived in August 2021. The attacked killed 13 other Marines.

Andrews is grateful for the love and support that he’s received from his hometown.

“There aren’t words to express how grateful I am,” he said.

Emotions ran deep as the 24-year-old tried to answer what it meant to be home especially in time for the Fourth of July.

“His injuries are extensive. He has undergone 43 surgeries so far,” explained Andrew’s uncle, Cameron.

“I’m missing half my organs and half my legs. And I hope I can show people there’s no reason not to go be successful in your own life,” Andrews explained.

He hopes to reach out to those who are despondent and have no desire to continue with life.

“The military really needs to take care of the mental health of these boys because there’s been seven suicides since Kabul, since the return of the Marines,” said Tiffany, Andrews’s mother.

Andrew’s says the situation isn’t hopeless and that everyone goes through mental health struggles in their life but that there will always be someone out there who cares.

He looks back at the bombing and believes the reason he survived is from being in the best physical shape of his life.

“I don’t view myself as a hero. I think I’m just a regular person. We’re all doing a very chaotic job and a chaotic place. Fortunately, I was physically prepared to get blown up.”

Andrews wants people to always remember the sacrifice of the 13 Marines who died and for the community to embrace the military out there who suffer from both physical and emotional pain.

“Every time I’m having a hard day, there’s some guys that’s worse. There’s others, plenty of people who are still alive who have it worse than me.”