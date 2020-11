FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Folsom Mayor Sarah Aquino announced Saturday that she tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with a coworker who had the virus.

“The lab results showed that I, too, have COVID-19. I am quarantined in my bedroom and feel like I have a mild case of the flu,” Aquino said in a statement.

Aquino said she first learned that her coworker had COVID-19 Friday. She then went to get tested the next day and says she paid to have lab results expedited.

