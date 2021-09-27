Folsom nursing home employee accused of slapping, tormenting 90-year-old woman

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden camera video led to the arrest of a Folsom nursing home employee who is accused of attacking and mocking an elderly patient.

The complaint to the California Department of Consumer Affairs claims that the woman was slapped and tormented by Brookdale Senior Living staff. She was also allegedly left on the floor for at least an hour after a fall, with someone dropping a covering over her because she was naked.



Brookdale employee Sharan Kaur, 49, was arrested Friday.

“Whenever you’re in a facility, you’re at risk for some type of abuse,” explained Carole Herman, founder and president of the Foundation Aiding the Elderly. “I’m very jaded because I don’t get good calls. I just get bad calls and, believe me, I get thousands of them. So, I just want the public to know that there is a risk. And also, my fear now is that she was not the only one abused.”

The Brookdale Senior Living facility told FOX40:

We take any allegations very seriously as the health and well-being of our residents is extremely important to us. Having the trust of our residents, and their families is vital. Inappropriate conduct or behavior is not tolerated and is dealt with appropriately. The individuals involved are no longer with the company, and we are cooperating with the authorities. Brookdale Senior Living

The company statement mentioned “individuals” but no other employees have been identified. There have also been no criminal charges regarding a second employee.

The 90-year-old woman at the center of the case is now being treated at Mercy Hospital of Folsom.



Kaur is due to be arraigned Tuesday on one count of felony elder abuse. A spokesperson for FATE told FOX40 this kind of elder abuse is all too common.