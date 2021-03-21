Folsom PD: Man arrested hours after fighting off 2 officers, evading police

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who evaded police in Folsom early Saturday morning was tracked down and arrested Saturday night.

Folsom police officials said two of their officers pulled over Orangevale resident Antonio Tavera, 26, after witnessing Tavera commit a traffic violation.

The officers said, when they approached Tavera, they saw him hide something in his vehicle.

Police said when they tried to detain Tavera, he fought both officers off, causing them minor injuries and was able to run away. One officer was treated and released from a local hospital.

Additional officers arrived to the area but were unable to find Tavera.

Folsom police said the retrieved item that Tavera had hidden was a pistol.

Police said Tavera “was on Post Release Community Supervision for another crime and was unable to lawfully possess a firearm,” according to the release.

At around 9:30 p.m., Folsom police said they saw Tavera again in the area.

With the help of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and air support, a Folsom police officer tried to stop Tavera, who was in a car, according to police.

Police said Tavera ran from the car and hid in a neighborhood near Madison Avenue and Blue Oak Drive.

Nearby residents were evacuated for their safety as officer and K9 teams surrounded the area, according to police.

Police arrested Tavera and booked him into the Sacramento County Jail on multiple charges including battery on a police officer and possession of a concealed pistol.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.