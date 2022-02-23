FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Folsom’s mayor said she was “appalled” after learning someone left antisemitic graffiti in a neighborhood over the weekend.

The Folsom Police Department said it is investigating the vandalism, which was found Sunday on Carmody Circle.

At least one house and a car were vandalized with antisemitic language and symbols, police reported.

Folsom Mayor Kerri Howell released a statement Wednesday about the investigation into the graffiti.

I am appalled and heartbroken that antisemitic graffiti was discovered in our community. We take this incident very seriously, and the Folsom Police Department is swiftly and thoroughly investigating the case. The City of Folsom strongly denounces this vandalism and act of hatred, and we will not tolerate it in our community. And to those who have been targeted by these actions, we stand by you with our full support. Folsom Mayor Kerri Howell

Police have not said if they have any information about who is behind the graffiti.