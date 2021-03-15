Folsom Police: Woman arrested after impersonating officer to steal from store

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — An Antelope woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing from a store while impersonating a police officer, according to the Folsom Police Department.

A convenience store clerk from a Natoma Street store said just before 2 p.m., a woman had come into the store displaying a law enforcement badge on her belt and a pistol in her waistband. The woman then stole items from the store, the clerk said.

Natoma Street was blocked as officers searched the area and found the woman, identified as 32-year-old Tiffany Winter, walking with a man and a dog. Police say she was detained at gunpoint.

Officers found the makeshift badge, a stun gun and the pistol, which turned out to be a BB gun that looked like a firearm.

The man and dog were released at the scene.

Winter was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and charged on suspicion of robbery and impersonating an officer.