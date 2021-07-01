Folsom Pro Rodeo returns this weekend

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The Folsom Pro Rodeo will celebrate its 60th year starting Friday, after being canceled due to the pandemic last year.

The three-day event will have a two-hour program each night and culminate with fireworks.

Events include motocross and horsemanship showcases, along with “mutton busting,” where children can participate in a gentler version of bronco riding with sheep.

As of Thursday morning, limited tickets are available for Friday and Saturday, while many tickets for Sunday are still available.

