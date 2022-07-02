FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A long time tradition in Folsom returned for another year this Fourth of July weekend.

Folsom Pro Rodeo had thousands of fans packed in the arena Saturday for non-stop action, fun, and excitement.

Fans who attended Friday night said it was even busier.

“Great experience! Good food, good drinks, and great people. Everyone is super friendly,” explained one attendee.

Around 6,500 people each night get to experience patriotic tributes, mutton busting, live motocross, and everything else the rodeo has to offer.

“Day 2, we’re rolling and it’s fun. We have sold out crowds every single night,” said Jennifer Cliff with Folsom Pro Rodeo. “It’s a good time to celebrate America and celebrate community, it has been a hard couple of years, and this is a perfect way to break all that.”

While many were having fun inside the arena, others were enjoying themselves outside of it.

“It is a belt buckle that is also a cup holder, so it allows me to have two drinks at the same time. It’s very efficient,” said Scott Tolley, another person at the event.

Sunday night will be Folsom Pro Rodeo’s military night where it will celebrate local soldiers who served the United States and make sure their efforts aren’t forgotten.