Folsom restaurant finds way to remain open during stay-at-home order

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — With the state extending the stay-at-home order, at least one local business owner is finding a unique way to stay open.



“Ladies and gentlemen, thanks for coming in for your interview today,” said Michael Donoho, the owner of The Waffle Experience in Folsom.



Donoho is masked and there are signs to remind people of safety guidelines, along with hand sanitation stands on both sides of the front door.

“Enjoy your training-dining experience,” Donoho said. “Please feel free to come back and interview with us again.”



With businesses now facing another extension of the state’s stay at home order, those who haven’t closed yet are on the brink.



“I’ve lost almost $3 million in total sales between two restaurants,” Donoho explained.



Donoho has restaurants in Folsom and Natomas. He says in addition to lost revenue from those locations, he’s lost a percentage of revenue from 22 other franchise restaurants.



“We love and we have a passion, industries in the small businesses. So, we do it on our own. And that’s the catalyst. We’re being stuck between a rock and a hard place and the government shutting us down, and we don’t have any out other than to go against these orders,” Donoho said.

“Some of them have actually gone on unemployment, so they don’t have to lay people off. That’s how pressing this is,” said Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost.

A number of local eateries have vowed to stay open, despite the stay-at-home order. They’ve said they can’t survive on take out alone.



“I think all organizations that were in hospitality as well as hairdressing and nail salons, we’ve always used the best and the healthiest aspects of this industry,” Donoho said.

For this latest stay-at-home order extension, salons and barbershops are required to shut their doors for at least the next four weeks.

At least one local stylist said he’ll honor the appointments which he already scheduled before the extension of the order.

After 34 years doing hair, he’s considering doing something else.

“The lockdowns are a challenge. There’s no way around that,” Frost said. “If they don’t say anything, this will just keep going in another direction.”

“How long can this go on before the governor himself, you know, screw you. You take a pay cut. You stop making money. Do what President Trump did. Take your money and donate it to us. So, we can pay our employees something to live on. As opposed to something to meagerly get by,” Donoho said.