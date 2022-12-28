(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months.

Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership on Dec. 31.

Chris Corda, the owner of Hacienda shared on a Folsom Forum Facebook post that he will be selling the restaurant to Michael Sanson who owns Plank, another restaurant on Sutter Street in historic Folsom. Sanson also owned Rock-N-Fire, which closed down in October.

Corda stated in the post that Hacienda will be closed down for a short period while Sanson takes over the restaurant and “puts his vision in place.”

Michael Sanson told FOX40 News that the restaurant will be closed anywhere between 60 to 90 days.

Hacienda also released a statement saying, “We are closing January 1, 2023. New year’s eve will be our last day. We would like to thank our customers for all their support throughout the years. Thank you For over 35 years, The Hacienda has brought great Mexican food and a fun atmosphere to Sutter Street in historic Folsom.”

Sanson said that Hacienda will continue to be a Mexican restaurant and “there will be a new menu with a combination of traditional favorites and fresh mex options.”

Sanson will also be changing the name slightly from Hacienda Del Rio to Hacienda Real.

“It helps to be very familiar with Sutter Street,” Sanson said. “It’s great to be able to get such great feedback from Plank guests on some of the things they’d like to see going forward.”