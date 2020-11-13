Folsom retirement community one of the first to enroll in CDC COVID-19 vaccine program

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A retirement community in Folsom is one of the first senior living communities to enroll in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention national COVID-19 vaccination program.

Creekside Oaks Retirement Community, operated by Oregon-based Sunshine Retirement Living, will offer its residents and staff members the option to receive the free vaccine, according to a press release.

Being among the first senior living companies to participate in this program provides us with anticipated early access to COVID-19 vaccinations and at no-cost to our residents; and is yet another example of our steadfast commitment to the safety and health of each of our residents and staff. Based on our partnership with CVS to provide flu vaccination clinics at our communities across the country, we know we are working with a credible and reliable provider to safely administer this program. Luis Serrano, CEO, Sunshine Retirement Living

The CDC partnered with CVS and Walgreens to provide free, on-site vaccination clinics at senior living communities across the country, once the COVID-19 vaccine is approved and is available.