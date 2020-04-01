Folsom shuts down athletic fields, playgrounds amid COVID-19 concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – Across Folsom Tuesday morning, nets came down, padlocks went up and caution tape wrapped around public facilities, all part of the new order closing athletic fields and playgrounds.

City Manager Elaine Anderson told FOX40 she hopes these measures will remind people the stay-at-home order is not just a recommendation.

“I counted 16 adults and four children on the street corner around from my house standing in a circle, not 6 feet away from each other, all just chatting,” said Anderson. “We actually have our staff who will be patrolling what we call hotspots, areas we are definitely aware people are congregating.”

Parks and trails remain open and people are still welcome to get fresh air as long as they stay 6 feet away from others.

This is easier said than done when even areas with plenty of space, like trailheads, may have packed entrances and exits.

“Just sit there for a moment until you can observe an opportunity that you can step out of your car and be sure you can maintain that six-foot distance,” recommends Anderson.

The order announcing field and playground equipment came with the news that there were at least six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Folsom.

This is the first time residents have specifically been told how many cases are in their city as opposed to the county at large.

“The only way you can get certain people to take things seriously is to let them know the virus is right here. The virus isn’t in the city next door. The virus isn’t in the next state. The virus is here in Folsom,” said Anderson.

Andersen said she doesn’t want people to be alarmed but alerted instead.