Folsom Vice Mayor Sheldon dies of cancer

FOLSOM, Calif (KTXL) — Folsom City Councilmember and Vice Mayor Ernie Sheldon has died, the city announced.

“We are heartbroken about the passing of our longtime friend and colleague Ernie Sheldon. Ernie was a man dedicated to public service. He fought for our country and served our great city with dedication and passion. I will always treasure his friendship and honor his lifelong commitment to serving others. Ernie’s death is a tremendous loss for our community, but he leaves an enormously powerful and lasting legacy that will live on for generations to come. City Manager Elaine Andersen

Sheldon, 86, died in his home from cancer. He was in his third four-year term on the Folsom City Council. Sheldon also served on the Folsom Parks & Recreation Commission for 20 years.

The city honored Ernie for his “outstanding dedication to Folsom parks” by naming the Ernie Sheldon Park in his honor.

Prior to his years on city council, Sheldon served 33 years in the U.S. Air Force, then retired as a lieutenant colonel, earning a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and an Air Force Commendation Medal.

Sheldon is survived by his son Ernie Sheldon, Jr.; daughter Annette Wamser; son-in-law Ed Wamser; grandchildren Jessica Morlet (and her husband Eddie Morlet), Stephanie Guditus, and Kyle Wamser; and great grandson Rio Mayne Morlet.

The City of Folsom has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff until his interment.