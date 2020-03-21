Food bank says panic buying has hurt them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Second Harvest Food Bank in Manteca has long provided meals for families in need. But with supplies in grocery stores running low, the CEO of the organization says they also face the same challenge.

“The longer this stretches out, the more difficult it becomes,” Second Harvest CEO Keenon Krick said.

Krick says panic shopping due to COVID-19 has led to depleted resources.

“The retailers, not having a lot of shelf stable food, what typically comes to us in donations through those corporate donors, we’re no longer seeing,” Krick said.

Krick is hopeful that community members will donate food and funds.

“Corn, rice, meat entrees, things of that nature,” he said.

Second Harvest needs shelf stable food that they can in turn donate to families in need. Krick says they also need more volunteers.

“Some of our major volunteer groups unfortunately had to back out because, predominantly, our volunteers are seniors," he told FOX40.

There are good Samaritans who can help with office work and distribute food.

“More blessed than others because I’ll be able to help those people who are in need,” volunteer Grace Bautista said.

With the organization serving at least 300 Central Valley families each day, Krick says they’ve met challenges, but they’ve also seen solidarity within that adversity.

“That’s encouraging, that we’re all banding together here to be able to feed our families that can’t afford it," Krick said.

Krick adds that rotary organizations are now trying to raise $10,000 to help the Second Harvest Food Bank.

If you’re interested in volunteering food or your time, you may visit LocalFoodBank.org for more information.

