Food trucks are essential businesses in extended Sacramento County public health order

WILTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Food trucks across Sacramento County have had to find other ways to serve the community after the coronavirus forced the cancellations of concerts and festivals.

Food trucks, like Bernie Rondez’s Tailgater 44, are forced to organize events in areas where there’s a need.

“Even the partnerships that we’ve had with wineries, breweries, we’ve noticed that they’ve had to conform also to make some changes,” Rondez told FOX40. “The fact that we serve food that puts us right in line with a lot of the brick and mortars, the difference is we can actually be in places that aren’t really serviced much by restaurants themselves.”

On Wednesday, Sacramento County extended the public health order until May 22, clarifying that food trucks are considered essential.

“It’s a way to get your food without dining in, everything is takeout and you can socially distance yourself while you’re getting the food,” said Kim Nava of Sacramento County.

Valencia Hammond, who owns I Scream Yogurt, told FOX40 she’s been traveling to different parts of the county since the pandemic hit, just to make ends meet.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it slowed our business way down,” said Hammond.

While food trucks are banding together through organized events, they’re hoping business picks up so they can stay open even long after the pandemic is over.

“We do like for you to come out and come support small businesses,” said Hammond.

Below is the full text of the extended order that goes into effect May 1.