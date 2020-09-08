Forest Service: Fire burns with ‘significant growth potential’ in Eldorado National Forest

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearby campgrounds have been evacuated as a wildfire burns in the Eldorado National Forest.

The Fork Fire has burned more than 400 acres and the U.S. Forest Service says it has “significant growth potential.”

The Fork Fire is estimated to be 400+ acres, and is moving toward the 2014 King Fire burn scar in the Rubicon drainage on the the Georgetown Ranger District. — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) September 8, 2020

It is burning off Wentworth Springs Road near the Gerle Creek access. It is east of Gerle Creek and south of South Creek Road.

Evacuations have been issued for Look Lake, Gerle Creek and the Rubicon Trail area.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies say they have evacuated people at Hell Hole Campground, French Meadows Campground and Oxbow Campground.

All Tahoe National Forest campgrounds have been shut down due to the fire.

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies have evacuated Hell Hole reservoir/campground,French Meadows reservoir/campground&Oxbow reservoir/campground, as precautionary measure. All Tahoe National Forest campgrounds are shut down due to #ForkFire .Rubicon Trail also shutdown to traffic pic.twitter.com/jEG7ep6GE5 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 8, 2020

This story is developing. Check back for updates.