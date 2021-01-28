Foresthill man missing after deputies find his abandoned vehicle stuck along Placer County road

David Glenn Deshon in an undated photo provided by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County officials are searching for a missing man after finding his abandoned vehicle along a road east of Foresthill.

Around midnight Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they were called about a driver whose vehicle was stuck at mile marker 19 on Mosquito Ridge Road.

Deputies found 69-year old David Glenn Deshon’s vehicle in the area but he was nowhere to be found, according to the sheriff’s office. Near Deshon’s vehicle was a second set of tire tracks, which the sheriff’s office says could mean he was picked up by someone after getting stuck.

The sheriff’s office says Deshon lives in Foresthill but he was not home when deputies got there.

Officials will have to wait until weather conditions improve to search for Deshon in the steep and rugged terrain along Mosquito Ridge Road.

Deshon is 6 feet tall and 175 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-889-7830.