‘Forever Essential’: Health care workers who died honored with memorial

(KTXL) — California health care workers who have died during the pandemic were honored with a new memorial.

“One of the most wrenching moments on the frontlines against COVID is when our coworkers who have served alongside us become our patients,” said Georgette Bradford. “Today, our local union alone has lost 51 health care workers. Our state has lost nearly 500.”

Family of those who have died spoke at the event.

“One of our final talks, before she was intubated, was me telling her this should not be you,” said Vanessa Campos, daughter of Sally Lara. “She said, ‘I’m at peace. I have no fear; God has me.'”

FOX40 photojournalist Jacob Charbonneau brings you their story.