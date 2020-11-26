Forget something? These grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It happens to all of us. The pots and pans are clean, the kitchen playlist is going and you’re ready to cook.

But are you sure you have enough green beans? Do you need bouillon for the gravy? Do those Brussels sprouts look a little … funky to you?

Don’t worry, these major grocery stores in the Greater Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto region are open on Thanksgiving:

Raley’s – 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Safeway – Hours vary by store

Save Mart – Most locations open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sprouts – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whole Foods – Hours vary by store

If you absolutely need to make a trip to the store on Thanksgiving, it’s a good idea to call ahead and make sure they’re open.