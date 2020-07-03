Former Amador County school official faces embezzlement charges

JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — Jackson police announced Thursday that they reached out to the Amador County District Attorney’s Office recommending felony embezzlement charges against a former county school official.

Police say the Amador County Unified School District called them and alleged their former director of maintenance and operations misappropriated funds.

Officers identified the director as 50-year-old Robert Milligan.

Milligan is suspected of using a school issued fuel card for personal use, according to police.

Police say an investigation into Milligan’s time as director from July 2018 until his resignation in February 2020 revealed that he allegedly used the gas card approximately 54 times. That amounted to nearly $5,000, which police say he allegedly used for his personal car and gas cans.

Milligan surrendered himself to police on June 1 after a warrant was issued for his arrest on April 16, according to officials.

He was cited and released.

The Jackson Police Department says Milligan was charged with violations involving embezzlement by a public officer and grand theft.

He will appear in court on Oct. 9.

Before working for Amador County, Milligan worked in a similar position for at least three years at the Galt Joint Union Elementary School District.