Former California National Guard member pleads guilty to child pornography charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former California National Guard member and Galt resident pleaded guilty Thursday to sharing and receiving child pornography while he was stationed in Qatar.

The United States Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Jaziz Jesahias Cea has been charged with two counts of transportation and receipt of child pornography.

He could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and fines totaling half a million dollars.

Cea was a member of the California National Guard between September 2017 and July 2018, and served on active duty with the Army in Qatar.

On May 13, 2018, while in Qatar, court documents say he uploaded child pornography onto his YouTube channel. He also used Skype to receive child pornography videos, as well as share links to them and talk with others about his interest in “sexually exploiting children.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Cea was discharged in July 2020 “under other than honorable conditions.”

He is set to be sentenced on July 22.