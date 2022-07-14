LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KTXL) — Oregon Ducks tight end and former Christian Brothers High School football player Spencer Webb died Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office for Lane County, Oregon said it responded to rock slides near Triangle Lake around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of an injured person.

Responding deputies learned a 22-year-old male fell and hit his head.

The sheriff’s office said bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive him. Search and Rescue personnel with the sheriff’s office brought him the man back to the roadway 100 yards up a steep trail.

“So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!” said University of Oregon Head Football Coach Dan Lanning.