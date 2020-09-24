Former correctional officer gets jail time in bribery case at Tracy prison

(KTXL) — A former correctional officer at a Tracy prison was sentenced to a few months of jail time in a felony bribery case, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says an inmate at Deuel Vocational Institute told officials that 32-year-old Robert Ayala approached them asking for a $25,000 loan.

Ayala had allegedly approached the inmate because the inmate had recently received a large cash settlement.

As part of the interaction, the DA’s office says Ayala also asked the inmate to invest in a marijuana growing business.

“To encourage the transaction, the defendant smuggled in several books for the inmate’s use as well as a cell phone so that they could communicate,” said the district attorney’s office in a press release.

In an interview during the investigation, the DA’s office says Ayala admitted that he was to receive a $300,000 bribe and that he had bought the two cellphones.

Ayala was sentenced to four months in county jail and five months of formal probation.

He was also let go from his position at DVI as a correctional officer.