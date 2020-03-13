Former cruise ship passenger describes conditions in Travis Air Force Base quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) -- Trapped on Travis Air Force Base, Debra Healer, her husband and nearly a thousand others are under quarantine for the next two weeks.

Everyone stuck at the Fairfield airbase came by bus from the Port of Oakland this week after disembarking the Grand Princess Cruise Ship.

Gov. Gavin Newsom provided an update Thursday saying more than 1,900 people were off the ship as of Wednesday night. He hopes by the end of the day, 476 passengers will be able to leave.

On Thursday, Healer said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees told them they had changed the policy and demanded those under quarantine stay in their on-base hotel rooms.

Healer said she and others took a stand right away.

“We literally staged a social protest and they reversed the order because they knew they couldn’t get (those under quarantine) in there,” Healer told FOX40.

The Napa resident said her time on the cruise ship, even under quarantine, was a far better experience than what she and others are going through at Travis.

“The food was ... it's horrible,” Healer said. “I don’t know what else to say. People are throwing it away, it’s that bad.”

Healer said those quarantined at the base have their temperature taken daily, adding no one from the cruise ship now at Travis has shown any coronavirus symptoms.

Because she is from Northern California, Healer said she has been told that when her time is done in Fairfield, the government will drop those quarantined off outside the base either at the local Walmart or a mall nearby.

“It’s like dropping off prisoners at night, you know,” Healer said. “It’s just unacceptable to us and we have no say in it.”

Healer said she has made some friends with those on her cruise and are now at the base. However, they are not close friends because they are being told to stay 10 feet apart from each other at all times.