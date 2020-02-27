Former Elk Grove crime prevention specialist faces charges of grand theft, elder abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- A man who worked for the Elk Grove Police Department in a civilian role for more than six years has been arrested.

Kristopher Packwood traded his Elk Grove police uniform for handcuffs Tuesday following his arrest for what his neighbor describes as “shocking” crimes.

“I’m very surprised,” said neighbor Jeff Carriker.

Elk Grove police confirmed their crime prevention specialist, who just last year was named Professional Staff Employee of the Year, faces felony charges for grand theft and elder abuse.

“Obviously, it’s a surprise to all of us. But during the course of the investigation, they determined there were indeed enough probable cause to arrest for these charges and yesterday morning he was arrested,” said Elk Grove Police Department spokesman Officer Jason Jiminez.

Office Jiminez said their civilian employee was arrested on a search warrant after his department launched an investigation into allegations involving Packwood’s conduct outside of work.

As of Tuesday, Packwood no longer works for the department.

“What we know at this time is that it does not appear that any of the alleged crimes occurred or have occurred while he was working during working hours,” Jiminez told FOX40.

FOX40 went to Packwood’s home to let him respond to the allegations against him but there was no answer.

Carriker said Packwood is a good neighbor and never noticed any suspicious activity.

“We haven’t hung out a whole lot or done anything but I’ve seen him. He’s always been very nice,” Carriker said. “I hope the truth comes out.”

The suspect was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and later bailed out.

An investigation into the allegations is still ongoing.