SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A jury convicted a former Elk Grove police officer of battery and assault on Monday, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Bryan Schmidt is set to be sentenced on April 8 and faces up to four years in prison. Prior to Monday’s conviction, Schmidt was charged with two felonies of battery causing serious bodily injury and assault by a peace officer.

The DA’s office said Schmidt stomped on a suspect’s head and knocked him unconscious during a police response to a robbery at the Burlington Coat Factory in Elk Grove on June 5, 2019.

According to a press release, two people were allegedly stealing from the store and one of them left as soon as officers arrived. The DA said officers drew their guns at the suspect in the store and ordered him to the ground and he complied.

The other suspect who left the store allegedly walked toward officers and complied when ordered to get down on the ground. Prosecutors said Schmidt was one of the responding officers and arrived once the second suspect followed the initial command.

The DA said officers told the suspect to put his arms out like an airplane, but he did not comply. Officials said he did, however, remain on the ground. Soon after, Schmidt approached the suspect with his gun drawn and told him it was “going to be a bad day” for him if he didn’t put his arms out like an airplane, prosecutors said.

Seconds after telling the suspect those words, the DA said Schmidt stomped on his head, knocked him unconscious, and caused him to develop brain bleeds that later required brain surgeries.

Law enforcement officers do an outstanding job every day to keep our community safe. Unfortunately, this was a rare instance in which an officer violated the public’s trust and needlessly used excessive force causing serious injuries to an individual. We want to thank the jurors for their commitment and dedication to seeing a just result. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert