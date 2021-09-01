Former high school basketball coach one of 18 arrested in Sacramento County Catch-a-Predator sting

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office recently wrapped up a weeklong sting dubbed Operation to Catch-a-Predator.

Working with allied law enforcement agencies, undercover agents posed as 12- and 13-year-old boys and girls, chatting with men through online apps.

Arrests were made after suspects sent back explicit communication and tried to meet up with them.

“We were able to set up a decoy operation, ‘To Catch a Predator’-style, and arrest 18 folks for trying to engage in sexual activity with folks that they believed were underaged girls,” said Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.

Operation Catch-a-Predator conducted last week by sheriff’s detectives, along with several other law enforcement agencies, arrested men ranging in age from 19 to 57.

Among them was 56-year-old Ronald Ray Lovell, of Tracy, a former high school girls basketball coach. He worked with sophomore girls at Kimball High School from 2010 to 2015, then as the varsity girls basketball coach at West High School from 2015 to 2019.

Lovell resigning from the Tracy Unified School District in September of 2019.

“It does cause concern. Again, it just highlights the fact that these folks come from the entire spectrum of our community,” Sheriff Jones told FOX40.

Detectives arrested Lovell on suspicion of communicating with a minor to commit a sex offense, sending harmful matter with intent to seduce a minor, and meeting a minor for lewd and lascivious behavior — all of which are felonies.

Investigators will follow up for any possible students he may have victimized while working as a coach.

“When we see something like that, where they have had a history dealing with folks that are at-risk age, especially for the types of offenses for which we are doing this operation, it does cause us additional concern and necessitates additional investigative follow up to find out,” Jones said.

FOX40 contacted TUSD for comment. The associate superintendent said they never had any cause for concern during Lovell’s tenure as coach.

Sheriff Jones said his Hi-Tech Crimes and Internet Crimes Against Children task forces will continue to do these extensive operations to get child predators locked up.

The sheriff said this is a good reminder to parents to get involved with their kids’ social media habits, despite their children not wanting them to.

“Hopefully, if nothing else, stories like this will highlight that nobody is immune,” Jones said. “Every child can be the victim of a child predator, doesn’t need to be at-risk youth, it’s any youth.”

Tune into FOX40 News at 10 p.m. to see the operation happen in real time, with an exclusive inside look of the law enforcement tactics used.